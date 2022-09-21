First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.