First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 957 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.42. 199,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,325. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.