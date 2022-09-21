First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 957 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

