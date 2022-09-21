First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 198,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

