First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.14

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $14.83. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5,332 shares.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $136.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 850.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

