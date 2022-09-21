First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $292.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,957.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

