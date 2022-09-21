Financial Analysis: Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axcella Health and Icosavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Icosavax 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 215.53%. Icosavax has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.46%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Axcella Health.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.73) -1.19 Icosavax $7.80 million 18.76 -$66.97 million ($2.93) -1.25

This table compares Axcella Health and Icosavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -305.29% -120.62% Icosavax -1,326.23% -36.82% -35.11%

Risk and Volatility

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icosavax beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Icosavax

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.