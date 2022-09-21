Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 370,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after buying an additional 1,124,814 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,746. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.