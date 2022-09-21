Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. 133,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,927. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

