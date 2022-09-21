FenerbahÃ§e Token Hits One Day Volume of $522,963.00 (FB)

FenerbahÃ§e Token (FB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. One FenerbahÃ§e Token coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00008708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FenerbahÃ§e Token has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $522,963.00 worth of FenerbahÃ§e Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FenerbahÃ§e Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010583 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064313 BTC.

FenerbahÃ§e Token Coin Profile

FenerbahÃ§e Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2021. FenerbahÃ§e Token’s total supply is 28,630,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,000 coins.

Buying and Selling FenerbahÃ§e Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Fenerbahçe Token is the “fan token” defined as the “utility token” of Fenerbahçe Sports Club. Fenerbahçe Token, produced in cooperation with Fenerbahçe and Paribu, will offer various privileges to Fenerbahçe fans. As a token holder, Fenerbahçe fans will be able to contribute to both their own tomorrow and the future of their club with the possibilities of the digital world. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Fenerbahçe Token is the "fan token" defined as the "utility token" of Fenerbahçe Sports Club. Fenerbahçe Token, produced in cooperation with Fenerbahçe and Paribu, will offer various privileges to Fenerbahçe fans. As a token holder, Fenerbahçe fans will be able to contribute to both their own tomorrow and the future of their club with the possibilities of the digital world. "

