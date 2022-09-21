FairGame Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, FairGame has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $896,462.96 and approximately $251,819.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00013034 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FairGame is fair.game.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

