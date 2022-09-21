Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

