Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday. 69,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session's volume of 2,103,327 shares.The stock last traded at $99.06 and had previously closed at $104.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Expedia Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 458,949 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,035,208 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

