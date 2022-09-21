Expanse Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded down 99.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $143,376.64 and $874.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.