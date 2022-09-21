Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Up 4%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 25.79 and last traded at 25.68. Approximately 2,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

