Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,480,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 59,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,474. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

