Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 17,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,982. Everi has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Insider Activity

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after buying an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 354,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Everi by 92.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

