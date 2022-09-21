Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Cut by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

