Evercore ISI Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $150.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.07.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $124.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after buying an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.