Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 17.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 529.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.