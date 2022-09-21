Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

