Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

