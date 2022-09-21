Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

