Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $39.47 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,472,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

