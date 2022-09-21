Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

