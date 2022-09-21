Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

EPD opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

