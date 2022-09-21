Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,733,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.