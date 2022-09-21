Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $334.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

