European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. 2,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,875 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in European Wax Center by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500,325 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 202,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

