Essentra plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Essentra Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.86. The company has a market capitalization of £589.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6,446.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.40 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366 ($4.42).

Get Essentra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Essentra from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.