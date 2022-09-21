Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

