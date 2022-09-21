ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.19

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.19 and traded as high as $79.20. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $78.78, with a volume of 69,706 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after buying an additional 565,386 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 990,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

