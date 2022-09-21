ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.85

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 10329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.