Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.2 %

ERO stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.48.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.