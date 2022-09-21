Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.53

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.53 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 39293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

