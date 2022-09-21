Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Sells $1,347,500.00 in Stock

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 492,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,796. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -385.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,492,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

