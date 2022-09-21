Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) EVP Sells $1,347,500.00 in Stock

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 492,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,796. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -385.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.
Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EQC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.