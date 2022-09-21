Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinity Capital Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,257 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,849.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,771 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth $9,121,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

