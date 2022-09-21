Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for STERIS’’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.87 million.
