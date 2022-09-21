Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.
Insider Transactions at Equinix
Equinix Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $616.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $868.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Equinix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.
Equinix Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
