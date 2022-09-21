EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 79,398 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EQT by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

