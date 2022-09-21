EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

