Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $19,516,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EBTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

