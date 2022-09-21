Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Ennis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EBF opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Ennis news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 146.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 26.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

