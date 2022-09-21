Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $462,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $387.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

