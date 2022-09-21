Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $181,930.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00071146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,623,007 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

