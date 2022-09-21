EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading Down 2.8%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Company Profile

In other EMX Royalty news, Director Michael D. Winn sold 27,362 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$68,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,725,955.91.

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.