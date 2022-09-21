Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EIG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,336. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Employers by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

