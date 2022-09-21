Empire Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.17 Million (EMPIRE)

Empire Token (EMPIRE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Empire Token has a market cap of $4.17 million and $695,210.00 worth of Empire Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empire Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Empire Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Empire Token Profile

Empire Token’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2021. Empire Token’s official Twitter account is @realempiretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Empire Token is empiretoken.world.

Empire Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empire Token is a decentralized token on the Binance Smart Chain which brings utility stretching from DeFi applications to real-worldoperations.With the first application being an NFT Smart Platform, Empire is introducing previously unheard of revenue streams in the NFT space, starting with the capability to license NFTs to publishers, thereby allowing NFT owners to generate revenue.Endless applications are to follow, from integration with real life businesses such as ride hailing apps, to paying discounted prices for services such as airline tickets or accommodation bookings using our own search engine.”

