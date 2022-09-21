Emercoin Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $843,567.51 and $8,033.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,846,334 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars.

