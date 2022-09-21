Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 607,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Elevate Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 306,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,780. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Elevate Credit

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Elevate Credit

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.