Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 607,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Elevate Credit Stock Performance
NYSE ELVT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 306,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,780. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Elevate Credit
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.